Planning Ahead for Your First Hives

The short course will include lectures and hands-on exercises. This course is perfect for those who have little or no beekeeping experience and would like to obtain more knowledge and practical skills to move on to the next step of owning and caring for their own honey bee colonies.

Working Your Colonies

Get up close and personal with the bees in the “Working Your Colonies” course. This course is for novice beekeepers who already have a colony and/or have taken the previous course, and want to develop their beekeeping skills further. We will discuss products of the hive, and a lecture on inspecting your colony, and solving problems with your colony. The afternoon will be spent entirely in the apiary with hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Queen Rearing Techniques Short Course

This two-day course will include lectures, hands-on exercises and lots of group discussions. This course is perfect for those who have some beekeeping experience and would like to move on to the next step of rearing their own queens or maybe even trying their luck at bee breeding.

Varroa Management Strategies

Current beekeeping challenges call for all beekeepers to have a solid understanding of Varroa mite biology and management approaches. We will dive deeper into understanding Varroa biology and will devote majority of the time to discussing pros and cons of various means to monitor, mitigate, and manage this crucial honey bee pest.



Bee Breeding Basics

This course is an excellent complement to our Queen Rearing Techniques Short Course. During this one day course we will talk about the intricacies of honey bee genetics along with honey bee races and breeder lines. We will also have an in-depth discussion of various breeding schemes.





